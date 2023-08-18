Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 117,060 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.23% of Moody’s worth $126,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCO opened at $328.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $363.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $344.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 55.98%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total transaction of $100,694.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,084.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $143,846.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,656,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total transaction of $100,694.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,084.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,937 shares of company stock valued at $8,130,854 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MCO. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $404.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.53.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

