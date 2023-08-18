Moran Wealth Management LLC Buys 137,072 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 109.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,072 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $19,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 771,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,773,000 after purchasing an additional 86,448 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CL traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.46. 1,736,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,824,561. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.86. The company has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.49.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Colgate-Palmolive

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $495,972.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.