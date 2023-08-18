Moran Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,437 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $15,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,004 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,955,637.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,230 shares of company stock worth $12,086,716 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD stock traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $224.23. The company had a trading volume of 427,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,550. The company has a market capitalization of $61.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $218.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.57.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.35%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.