Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $12.81 Million Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Kellogg worth $12,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in K. Czech National Bank grew its position in Kellogg by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,625,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in Kellogg by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $6,849,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,931,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,281,584.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $39,827,000 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kellogg from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kellogg

Kellogg Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE K traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,972. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $61.41 and a 52 week high of $77.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.07.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.40%.

About Kellogg

(Free Report)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.