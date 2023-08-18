Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $17.65 Million Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,607 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $17,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Brunswick by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,843,000 after buying an additional 46,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,612,000 after purchasing an additional 53,083 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,040,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,113,000 after purchasing an additional 131,557 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,551,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,864,000 after purchasing an additional 143,493 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 7.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,224,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,427,000 after purchasing an additional 87,429 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BC traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.72. 225,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,731. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.55. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $64.55 and a one year high of $93.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.52.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.03. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on BC shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on Brunswick from $108.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.92.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Further Reading

