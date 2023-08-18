Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $29.45 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Moran Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,872 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.1% of Moran Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $29,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,339,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,384,000 after acquiring an additional 238,356 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,850,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,816 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,385,000 after buying an additional 39,289,404 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,037,000 after buying an additional 1,077,042 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,314,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,542,000 after buying an additional 11,051,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.74.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $474,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,745.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $108.74. 2,558,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,770,365. The company has a market capitalization of $275.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.52 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 239.34%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.