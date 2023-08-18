Moran Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 413,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,613 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises 0.9% of Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $22,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,587,896,000 after buying an additional 1,325,991,074 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $964,597,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5,369.6% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,081,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,641,000 after buying an additional 9,896,736 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,851,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,513,000 after buying an additional 141,976 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.43. 1,277,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,460,825. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $44.42 and a 52-week high of $58.42. The company has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

