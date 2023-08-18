Moran Wealth Management LLC Purchases 28,207 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 28,207 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $17,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,421,936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,899 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,228,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,346,771,000 after buying an additional 810,901 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,419,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,434,366,000 after buying an additional 173,053 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,342,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $844,902,000 after buying an additional 394,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,876,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,011,769,000 after buying an additional 953,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSM. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

TSM stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,921,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,747,124. The company has a market cap of $471.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 43.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4724 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 22.94%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

