Moran Wealth Management LLC Purchases 36,019 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 36,019 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $14,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EW. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE EW traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.23. 1,110,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,154,186. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $99.40. The firm has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $393,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,772.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $393,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,772.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 6,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $540,840.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,868.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,025 shares of company stock valued at $13,629,195. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EW. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.68.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

