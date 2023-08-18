Moran Wealth Management LLC Sells 262,717 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Moran Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 43.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 342,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,717 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $21,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,175,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,562 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,330,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,408 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 539,472 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 946.5% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 494,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,599,000 after buying an additional 447,262 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 751,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,014,000 after buying an additional 363,700 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.23. 791,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,477,781. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $55.99 and a 52-week high of $66.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.44.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.