Morgan Stanley Boosts Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target to $56.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CSCO. 51job reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an underperform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.66.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.15. 12,002,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,641,832. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $55.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $224.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.81%.

In other news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $152,291.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,895,708.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,364 shares of company stock valued at $1,586,233 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. United Bank bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,607 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $135,470,000 after buying an additional 182,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

