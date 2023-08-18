Morgan Stanley Increases Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target to $54.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unum Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Unum Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Unum Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

NYSE UNM traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $48.83. The stock had a trading volume of 86,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.17. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $51.15. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.19. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,603,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,603,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $183,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,292.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,359 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,155 over the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth about $426,463,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 401.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,639,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,286 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 990.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,304,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,937 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 39.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,481,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,167,000 after acquiring an additional 977,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter worth about $34,014,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

