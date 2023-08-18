Morgan Stanley Lowers Aflac (NYSE:AFL) to Equal Weight

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, June 9th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.90.

AFL opened at $75.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac has a 1-year low of $56.03 and a 1-year high of $78.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

In other news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $202,412.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,111.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $202,412.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,111.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total transaction of $1,216,794.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,006 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Aflac by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Aflac by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Aflac by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,563,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

