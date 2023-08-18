Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of MOV traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.80. The stock had a trading volume of 63,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.84. Movado Group has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $37.28.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. Movado Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $144.91 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Movado Group will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is 37.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOV. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Movado Group during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Movado Group by 47.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Movado Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Movado Group by 233.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 94,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 65,983 shares during the last quarter. 65.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

