MS INTERNATIONAL (LON:MSI) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $603.14

Shares of MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 603.14 ($7.65) and traded as high as GBX 668.25 ($8.48). MS INTERNATIONAL shares last traded at GBX 652.50 ($8.28), with a volume of 699 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 604.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 564.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £105.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,625.00 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from MS INTERNATIONAL’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. MS INTERNATIONAL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,250.00%.

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States of America, and South America. The company operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions.

