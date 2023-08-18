MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 133.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,930 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 3,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $309,090.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

MSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

MSC Industrial Direct stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.37. 10,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,838. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.25 and a 200 day moving average of $91.11. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.32 and a 12 month high of $103.95.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

