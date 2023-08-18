MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.17.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

NYSE:MSM traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.55. 57,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,096. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $71.32 and a 1 year high of $103.95.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.30%.

Insider Activity at MSC Industrial Direct

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 3,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $309,090.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSC Industrial Direct

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

