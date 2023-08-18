Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) CEO David Michery Buys 102,040 Shares of Stock

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) CEO David Michery bought 102,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,322,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,641.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mullen Automotive Trading Down 19.4 %

Shares of Mullen Automotive stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.24. Mullen Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $189.99.

Get Mullen Automotive alerts:

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

About Mullen Automotive

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Mullen Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Mullen Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Mullen Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mullen Automotive by 73.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.