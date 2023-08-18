Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) CEO David Michery Buys 102,040 Shares of Stock

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) CEO David Michery bought 102,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,322,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,641.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Mullen Automotive Trading Down 19.4 %
Shares of Mullen Automotive stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.24. Mullen Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $189.99.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mullen Automotive
About Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
