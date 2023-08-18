Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

MUR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Murphy Oil from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.10.

NYSE:MUR traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.89. The company had a trading volume of 150,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.73. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $31.90 and a 12-month high of $51.28.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $814.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.77 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.86%. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.03%.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP John B. Gardner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,490.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Murphy Oil news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $4,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,499,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,942,682.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $429,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,490.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

