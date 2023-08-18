Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Murphy USA from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Murphy USA from $362.00 to $360.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $318.60.

Murphy USA Price Performance

Shares of Murphy USA stock traded up $4.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $319.24. 71,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,675. The business has a 50-day moving average of $304.42 and a 200 day moving average of $280.26. Murphy USA has a fifty-two week low of $231.65 and a fifty-two week high of $323.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.07). Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 80.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. On average, analysts predict that Murphy USA will post 21.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.31, for a total value of $211,617.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUSA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 213.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the first quarter worth $2,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the first quarter worth $593,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 7.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $533,953,000 after buying an additional 35,610 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Featured Stories

