N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $186.46. 1,153,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,815,475. The firm has a market cap of $123.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.47. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

