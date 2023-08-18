N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 39.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,531 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 451.9% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,109,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,109,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.69, for a total value of $816,337.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 191,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,757,731.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,979 shares of company stock valued at $17,460,657 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla stock traded down $4.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.94. The company had a trading volume of 123,821,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,476,672. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.80. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $313.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.22 billion, a PE ratio of 60.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. UBS Group cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. KGI Securities raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.30.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

