N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 409,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the period. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF accounts for about 1.8% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $12,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 55.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 46.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 60,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 19,108 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 47,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after buying an additional 40,499 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GWX traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $29.72. 44,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $32.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.94.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

