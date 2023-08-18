N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,816 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VV stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.25. The company had a trading volume of 285,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.24. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $159.02 and a one year high of $210.35.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

