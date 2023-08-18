N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 2,699 Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 24.0% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 392.9% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 34,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 27,659 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 18,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 138,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $882,283.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,055.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $882,283.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,055.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,973,314.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,113. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BLDR traded up $2.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,943,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,471. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.70 and a 12 month high of $156.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.76 and its 200 day moving average is $112.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.20. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BLDR

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.