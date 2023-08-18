N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,554 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,650,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,999 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 67.0% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,111,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,733,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269,249 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,223,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245,485 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,836,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,086,000 after purchasing an additional 172,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,662,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,239,000 after purchasing an additional 178,720 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $59.92. The company had a trading volume of 939,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,794. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.10. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.91 and a 52-week high of $63.08.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

