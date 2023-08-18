N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Has $7.39 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,977 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,835,000 after acquiring an additional 499,927 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,728,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,286,000 after acquiring an additional 60,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,444,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,075,000 after acquiring an additional 54,610 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $274.38. The stock had a trading volume of 674,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,647. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.16. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $295.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.