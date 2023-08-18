N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Has $873,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEU. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.77. 1,778,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,454,616. The stock has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.95. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

