N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Sells 537 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,220,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,273,000 after purchasing an additional 257,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,984,000 after purchasing an additional 11,308 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,327,000 after purchasing an additional 21,491 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1,718.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,818,000 after purchasing an additional 193,894 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $274.32. The stock had a trading volume of 99,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,435. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $284.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.72. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $213.73 and a 52-week high of $297.45.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

