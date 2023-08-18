N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,031.2% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,057,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,538 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 256.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,309,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,371,000 after purchasing an additional 942,207 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,301,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3,162.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 609,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,845,000 after acquiring an additional 590,538 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,004.0% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 617,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,076,000 after acquiring an additional 561,771 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,274,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,559,127. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $115.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.94 and a 200-day moving average of $108.12.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.