N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) Shares Down 9.4%

N4 Pharma Plc (LON:N4P – Get Free Report) fell 9.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.45 ($0.02). 1,483,516 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 150% from the average session volume of 593,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.60 ($0.02).

N4 Pharma Stock Down 9.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £3.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.00 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 27.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.80.

About N4 Pharma

N4 Pharma Plc, a specialist pharmaceutical company, develops silica nanoparticle delivery system for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the United Kingdom. It develops Nuvec, a non-viral adjuvant delivery system for vaccines and cancer treatments. N4 Pharma Plc was incorporated in 1979 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

