Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nano-X Imaging had a negative net margin of 1,034.37% and a negative return on equity of 40.85%. The business had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

Nano-X Imaging Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:NNOX opened at $9.35 on Friday. Nano-X Imaging has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.61.

Get Nano-X Imaging alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 21,060 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 39,551 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,085,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,810,000 after purchasing an additional 114,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 318,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 154,496 shares during the last quarter. 18.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Nano-X Imaging from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NNOX

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.