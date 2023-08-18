NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.24

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.24 and traded as low as $2.07. NanoVibronix shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 17,092 shares trading hands.

NanoVibronix Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.36.

NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NanoVibronix

About NanoVibronix

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NanoVibronix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NanoVibronix by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 227,454 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NanoVibronix by 32.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NanoVibronix by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 11,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its product portfolio includes UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use.

