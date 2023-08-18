NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.24

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.24 and traded as low as $2.07. NanoVibronix shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 17,092 shares trading hands.
NanoVibronix Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.36.
NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NanoVibronix
About NanoVibronix
NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its product portfolio includes UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use.
