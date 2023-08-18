National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of National Bank in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Get National Bank alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on National Bank

National Bank Price Performance

Shares of National Bank stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.81. 45,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,159. National Bank has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.91.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.07). National Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $134.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Bank will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.49%.

Institutional Trading of National Bank

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 76.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 67,805 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 20.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,286,000 after acquiring an additional 123,952 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 12.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 5.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.