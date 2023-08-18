National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

NFG has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Argus cut their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

National Fuel Gas stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.42. The company had a trading volume of 114,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,153. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $74.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.04 and a 200 day moving average of $54.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $428.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.10 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.495 dividend. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Fuel Gas

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 50.0% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 145.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 137.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 73.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Stories

