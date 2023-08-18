Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Natural Resource Partners Stock Performance

NRP traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,921. The company has a market cap of $835.50 million, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.01. Natural Resource Partners has a 1 year low of $37.61 and a 1 year high of $69.40.

Natural Resource Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Resource Partners

About Natural Resource Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRP. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

