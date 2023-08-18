Navcoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $17,576.84 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $4.17 million and $17,576.84 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Navcoin has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00161427 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00049764 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00028774 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00013843 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003809 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,601,686 coins and its circulating supply is 76,598,110 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

