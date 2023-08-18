Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

NAVI has been the subject of a number of other reports. 888 restated a reiterates rating on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.05.

Navient Stock Performance

NASDAQ NAVI traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.57. The stock had a trading volume of 732,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,714. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average of $17.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.57. Navient has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.43, a quick ratio of 12.78 and a current ratio of 12.78.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.06). Navient had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Navient will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Navient Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Navient

In other Navient news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $380,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 404,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,681,104.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navient

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Navient by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,272,912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $302,351,000 after buying an additional 3,502,330 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Navient by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,019,000 after buying an additional 491,644 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Navient by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,887,000 after buying an additional 129,331 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Navient by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,522,361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,043,000 after buying an additional 67,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Navient by 44.6% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,458,572 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,100,000 after purchasing an additional 449,928 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

