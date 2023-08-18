Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 738.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 57.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period.

RDVY opened at $47.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.78. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12-month low of $38.34 and a 12-month high of $49.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.3021 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

