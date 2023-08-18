Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,679,820,000 after acquiring an additional 614,779,852 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 59,113,333.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,093,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,071,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093,600 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $111,066,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $88,084,000. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $68,133,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $51.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.27 and a 200 day moving average of $49.48. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $54.02.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.