Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 39.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.5% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 325,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $5,045,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,207,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,207,014.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,447 shares of company stock valued at $13,866,915. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.09.

View Our Latest Research Report on SCHW

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $59.77 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.37.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 29.15%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.