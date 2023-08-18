Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,025,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $42.93 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $46.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.29 and its 200-day moving average is $42.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

