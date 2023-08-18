Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $785,000 Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,235 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Encore Wire by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WIRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Shares of WIRE opened at $158.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.28. Encore Wire Co. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $206.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.55 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $636.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.60 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. It supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. The company was founded by Vincent A. Rego in 1989 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

