Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF (BATS:ZECP)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF (BATS:ZECP – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 46,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

Separately, Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 374,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,885,000 after purchasing an additional 134,029 shares during the period.

Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ZECP opened at $24.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.09.

About Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF

The Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF (ZECP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies that exhibit high stability through recessionary periods. ZECP was launched on Aug 24, 2021 and is managed by Zacks.

