Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 2,600 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,362,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,911,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,602,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,255,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,297,000 after buying an additional 258,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,506,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,673,000 after buying an additional 246,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ARW stock opened at $129.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $147.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Activity

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 1,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.81, for a total transaction of $181,362.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,908.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 1,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.81, for a total value of $181,362.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101 shares in the company, valued at $12,908.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,525,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ARW. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Sunday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.57.

About Arrow Electronics

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

