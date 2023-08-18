Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 34,214 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,214 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 63,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 52.8% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 122,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 42,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 25.2% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 39,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 8,026 shares during the period.

RQI opened at $11.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.80. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $15.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

