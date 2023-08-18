Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 747 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,118 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors raised its position in Starbucks by 1.2% during the first quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 8,310 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in Starbucks by 11.3% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 985 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 4.5% during the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,321 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.52.

Starbucks Trading Down 2.4 %

SBUX stock opened at $96.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $81.67 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.87.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.63%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.