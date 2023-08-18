Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) vs. Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY) Head to Head Contrast

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Free Report) and Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Nephros has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigyn Therapeutics has a beta of -1.33, indicating that its stock price is 233% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nephros and Sigyn Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nephros -39.41% -30.08% -24.82% Sigyn Therapeutics N/A N/A -850.32%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nephros $9.98 million 1.61 -$7.38 million N/A N/A Sigyn Therapeutics N/A N/A -$2.93 million ($0.09) -1.78

This table compares Nephros and Sigyn Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sigyn Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nephros.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.8% of Nephros shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Nephros shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 78.5% of Sigyn Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Nephros and Sigyn Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nephros 0 0 0 0 N/A Sigyn Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc. engages in development and sale of high performance water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities. The company also develops and sells medical device products for patients with renal disease, including a second generation hemodiafiltration system for the treatment of patients with end stage renal disease. In addition, it manufactures and sells water filters that improve the taste and odor of water, as well as reduce biofilm, bacteria, and scale build-up in downstream equipment under the Nephros and Nanoguard brands for the food service, hospitality, convenience store, and health care markets, as well as medical institutions. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, New Jersey.

About Sigyn Therapeutics

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a medical technology company, focuses on creating therapeutic solutions in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Sigyn Therapy, a broad-spectrum blood purification technology designed to treat pathogen-associated inflammatory disorders, including endotoxemia and inflammation in end-stage renal disease patients, sepsis, the cause of hospital deaths. The company also engages in evaluating the Sigyn Therapy to address various therapeutic targets, including endotoxin; peptidoglycan and lipoteichoic acid; viral pathogens; hepatic toxins; CytoVesicles; and tumor necrosis factor alpha, interleukin-1 beta, and interleukin 6, which are pro-inflammatory cytokines. It also developing ChemoPrep to enhance the tumor site delivery of chemotherapy; and ChemoPure to reduce treatment toxicity and inhibit the spread of cancer metastasis. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

