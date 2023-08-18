Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $426.41.

Get Netflix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $404.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,300,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,232,214. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $433.51 and a 200-day moving average of $372.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix has a 12-month low of $211.73 and a 12-month high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total value of $10,459,165.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total transaction of $460,094.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,182 shares of company stock valued at $58,196,458. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,175,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,512 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,564,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,140,977,000 after acquiring an additional 92,075 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Netflix by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,356,142,000 after acquiring an additional 504,416 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Netflix by 305,647.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Netflix by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,905,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.