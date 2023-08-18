NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

NETGEAR Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.79. 252,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,711. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.89. The stock has a market cap of $376.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 0.86. NETGEAR has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.19. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $173.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that NETGEAR will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at NETGEAR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NETGEAR

In other news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 4,688 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $65,491.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,542.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 2,760 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $39,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,799. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $65,491.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,542.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,792 shares of company stock worth $139,304 in the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTGR. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 20.7% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,282,916 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,257,000 after purchasing an additional 391,271 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in NETGEAR by 46.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 656,756 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,300,000 after buying an additional 207,551 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in NETGEAR by 344.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,289 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 182,334 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in NETGEAR by 698.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 204,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 179,087 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NETGEAR by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,588,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $137,917,000 after buying an additional 165,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers in the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business.

